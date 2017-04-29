DAILY FORECAST: Sunny and breezy, but still cool

Updated at 8:25 am, April 29th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — It’s looking to be sunny and dry for Saturday, April 29. After a week of near non-stop rain, east Idaho is headed into a much nicer week.

The flooding along the Portneuf River is on the decline again. The river, which is more than a foot above flood stage, is measuring at 9.7 feet. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, but the water level is expected to drop to 9.6 feet by Sunday morning and continue to drop afterwards.

A flood advisory is still in effect for the Bear River in Bear Lake County. The river, and surrounding streams remain elevated and are slightly above their banks from Montpelier to the Wyoming State Line. Some minor field and dirt road flooding is occurring near Pegram and Dingle.

High wind advisories have been issued in northern Utah and western Wyoming. East winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts of up to 50 mph in some areas.

ROAD REPORT

A 10-mile portion of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Sterline West Road and Chandler Road for repairs to three canal bridges. A detour is in operation. The closure is in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays until May 5. The Idaho Transportation Department urges drivers to use caution in work areas.

AS of 8 a.m. Saturday, difficult road conditions are being reported on U.S. Highway 89 between Montpelier and the Utah State Line. Snow and slush are on the roadway.

ITD will begin a resurfacing project on I-15 on Monday. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line will be reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through May 12.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through May 12.

SEE YOUR COMPLETE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM 10-DAY FORECAST HERE

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be mostly sunny today with highs of 49 to 57 degrees and west winds of 10 mph. Clouds will roll in at night with lows of 31 to 38 degrees and sustained winds.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be mostly sunny today, but still a tad chilly. Highs of 48 to 58 degrees are expected with west winds of 10 mph. There will be increasing clouds at night with lows of 33 to 40 degrees and increasing winds of 10 to 15 mph.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be sunny today with highs of 45 to 53 degrees. During the night more clouds will roll in with lows of 27 to 34 degrees.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

It’ll be sunny in the Lost Rivers area today with highs of 47 to 57 degrees. It’ll be cloudy at night with lows of 31 to 38 degrees.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be partly sunny with highs of 47 to 54 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with lows of 27 to 34 degrees.

SEE THE NWS WEATHER MAP HERE