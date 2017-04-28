Weather Sponsor
‘My kid is done with homework’: Mom’s email to daughter’s school goes viral

Updated at 11:23 am, April 28th, 2017
One mom and blogger is throwing in the towel when it comes to her 10-year-old’s heavy workload.

Bunmi Laditan actually sent an email to her daughter’s school explaining that she would be lightening her workload.

Laditan told teachers she’s allowing her daughter Maya to cut down, because she has been very stressed and is even starting to have physical symptoms like chest pain.

Laditan said children need down time just like adults need after work. And when you get home at 4:30 p.m., work on homework until 6:30 p.m. and then have dinner, that doesn’t leave a lot of time, she said.

Laditan’s Facebook post with a portion of the email has gotten over 61,000 reactions and 16,000 shares.

This article originally appeared on FOX 8 Cleveland, a fellow CNN affiliate. It is used here with permission.

