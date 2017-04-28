New law enforcement officers hit the streets in east Idaho

0

Updated at 12:18 pm, April 28th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

BOISE — More than two dozen new state police troopers will soon be patrolling Idaho roads.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the 27 men and women of “Advanced Training Class #45” have undergone 4 months of rigorous training and Friday’s graduation is the culmination of that training.

As part of the training, the troopers have learned arrest techniques, driving skills, report writing, communication skills and evidence collection. They have also undergone demanding physical training during this 16-week course.

The newly minted ISP troopers have all been issued patrol cars.

The graduation ceremony will be overseen by former ISP Trooper Richard Wills. The troopers have each been assigned to one of six district offices throughout the state.

District 6, which covers Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, Teton, Fremont, Clark, Butte, Custer and Lemhi counties, has been assigned two of the troopers while District 5, consisting of Bingham, Bannock, Power, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida, has been assigned five.

The ISP troopers will replace former troopers who have moved on from the force, leaving vacant positions.

ISP says the new troopers will continue their tradition of “providing public safety across the state of Idaho through law enforcement excellence” as they have done since 1919.

The 27 new troopers are expected to start paroling in mid-May.