New law enforcement officers hit the streets in east Idaho

Local

0  Updated at 12:18 pm, April 28th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

BOISE — More than two dozen new state police troopers will soon be patrolling Idaho roads.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the 27 men and women of “Advanced Training Class #45” have undergone 4 months of rigorous training and Friday’s graduation is the culmination of that training.

As part of the training, the troopers have learned arrest techniques, driving skills, report writing, communication skills and evidence collection. They have also undergone demanding physical training during this 16-week course.

The newly minted ISP troopers have all been issued patrol cars.

The graduation ceremony will be overseen by former ISP Trooper Richard Wills. The troopers have each been assigned to one of six district offices throughout the state.

District 6, which covers Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, Teton, Fremont, Clark, Butte, Custer and Lemhi counties, has been assigned two of the troopers while District 5, consisting of Bingham, Bannock, Power, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida, has been assigned five.

The ISP troopers will replace former troopers who have moved on from the force, leaving vacant positions.

ISP says the new troopers will continue their tradition of “providing public safety across the state of Idaho through law enforcement excellence” as they have done since 1919.

The 27 new troopers are expected to start paroling in mid-May.

Idaho Falls police add two officers

David Shanor and Justin Hegstrom. | Courtesy city of Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of Officers David Shanor and Justin Hegstrom to the city’s police force.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper officially swore them in on April 20.

“The department is excited to have Officers Shanor and Hegstrom join us as we strive to create a community free of crime and disorder,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride said. “They will do great things within our community because of their enthusiasm and commitment to the profession.”

Shanor, who has a bachelor’s degree in theology from Life Pacific College, never expected he’d end up in law enforcement. But, after a ride-along, he was drawn to the profession. He graduated from the Idaho State University Law Enforcement Program in December 2016.

Prior to being hired by the IFPD, Shanor worked as the produce manager at Broulims.

Shanor and his wife, Angela, have been married for 10 years. They have four children.

Hegstrom, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from ISU, spent 18 years in an information technology career. But, when the opportunity arose, he decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“It’s more rewarding than computer work,” he said. “I was good at (computers), but I didn’t have the passion for it.”

Hegstrom worked previously for the Shelley Police Department for two and a half years.

He and his wife, Julie, have been married for 22 years. They have three children and one grandchild.

Stephan Rockefeller

