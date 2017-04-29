Prices for Extreme Blue Thunder air show go up Monday

Updated at 1:32 pm, April 29th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show.

IDAHO FALLS — This summer, thousands of people from across the Pacific Northwest will descend on Idaho Falls for the July 22 to 23, Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show.

“More than 30,000 people purchased tickets for the 2010 show. We are anticipating even larger crowds this year so we are encouraging people to purchase their tickets now,” Air Show Board Member, Nick Gailey said.

The early bird price for tickets, from now until April 30, is $18 for adults (ages 13 & up), $8 for children (ages 6-12). Children (ages 5 & under) are free. Tickets are only available online at this time.

Each ticket is good for one day, either July 22 or July 23, but not both days. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. on both days. Static displays, vendors and merchandizing will be available throughout the day, and the planes will take to the sky at 12:10 p.m. The show concludes around 4:30 p.m.

Ticket prices from May 1 to May 31 are $24 for adults and $14 children. June 1 to July 21, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets will be available at the gate for $30 for adults and $15 for children. Children (ages 5 and under) are free.

The 2017 Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show will take place at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Skyline Drive. The show will feature the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 Heritage Flight Team, and many more acts to be announced soon. To ensure everyone can view the performance, the air show will be an open-seating environment.

After operating costs, proceeds from the air show will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

The show is sponsored by West Mark Credit Union, Fluor Idaho, LLC, Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Watkins Distributing, Citizens Community Bank, Hartwell Corporation, EMI Services, Pepsi, Wackerli Subaru, Nadler Law Office, C-A-L Ranch Stores, and American Fabrication.

For additional information, click here.