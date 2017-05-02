2 rushed to hospital after rollover crash east of Ririe

0

Updated at 7:30 am, May 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 8:51 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash on US 26, between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Kelly J. Cholick, 62, of Alpine, Wyoming was driving eastbound on US 26 near milepost 359 in a 2015 Toyota RAV 4. Cholick drove across the center line, off the north side of the road, through a field and down a steep embankment. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top.

Cholick and his passenger, Netsume Cholick, 51, of Alpine, Wyoming were both wearing seatbelts. They were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their conditions are unknown.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Emergency Medical Services.