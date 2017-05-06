7 rushed to hospitals following crash in Tetonia

Updated at 5:53 am, May 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TETONIA — On Wednesday, May 17, at approximately 6:08 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash at the intersection of State Highway 33 and State Highway 32 in Tetonia.

Fuming Cai, 56, of China, was driving southbound on State Highway 32 in a 2017 Toyota Sequoia.

Philip Wightman, 80, of Rexburg, was traveling westbound on State Highway 33 in a 1999 Dodge pickup.

Cai failed to yield at the intersection and collided with Wightman’s vehicle.

Yanjun Cai, 31, Zhizhong Lu, 58, Minxiu Liang, 55, and Huanhe Zhang, 56, all of China, were passengers in the Sequoia. All occupants in the Sequoia were transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs.

Both Fuming Cai and Yanjun Cai were wearing seatbelts. The other three occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

Philip Wightman was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. His passenger, Patsy Wightman, 78, of Rexburg, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

The road was blocked for approximately three hours while crews investigated.