91-year-old Blackfoot woman survives aneurysm thanks to fast acting doctor

Updated at 1:30 pm, May 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

POCATELLO — In what would have otherwise been a rather uneventful day, a 91-year-old Blackfoot woman beat the odds.

As she was leaving her house to go enjoy dinner with a friend, Beatrice Christiansen suddenly experienced intense back pain. It was bothersome enough for her to cancel dinner and reach out to her neighbors for help.

They immediately took her to the nearest emergency room. The emergency department’s medical team did a CT scan and ran a few tests. Four hours later, she was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Just after 1 a.m., Christiansen was rushed into surgery after doctors determined an aneurysm in her abdomen had ruptured. Dr. Julio Vasquez, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon with Portneuf Heart and Lung Surgeons, along with his operating team, placed a stent and saved a life.

“Most people die from this and if they don’t die, they have severe complications,” said Dr. Vasquez. “I saw a very determined woman who, in spite of the pain that this causes, was able to tell me that I should just proceed and take care of this now.”

Against all odds, Christiansen survived and left the hospital after a five day stay in intensive care. She is doing remarkably well a few weeks post op.

“She is an example to so many patients who are younger than she,” Dr. Vasquez said. “She wanted to live and she came through a complex surgery that some 21-year-olds would not have survived. Her recovery is impressive for a 60-year-old and she is 91.”

A 2001 study at the Mayo Clinic revealed that patients older than 80 years with shock or cardiac arrest have the highest mortality rate. In fact, it is estimated that the mortality rate after ruptured AAA repair in patients over 80 years old is high, ranging from 33 – 91 percent.

Christiansen is now back at home taking care of her garden. She is thankful she’s still around to lend a helping hand to friends and to be able to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren.