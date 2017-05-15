Amber Alert cancelled after missing Boise girls are found

Updated at 10:10 pm, May 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 9:55 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been cancelled after Idaho State Police report Madison and Jaylynn Dondon have been located.

Boise Police say the girls were found in Eureka County, Nevada and are being taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure.

Their father, Joshua Dundon, is in custody.

“We would like to thank the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police for their extraordinary effort to search the area and rescue the children,” Boise Police said in a statement issued to the media.

Additional details are expected to be released Tuesday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY

BOISE – An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls who police say are in danger and were last seen with their father.

Jaylynn Dundon, 6, and Madison Dundon, 7, were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, 29, on Wednesday, May 10. Authorities say Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir, which is about an hours drive east of Boise.

Descriptions Victim: Madison Ann Dundon

Age: 7 Years, 8 Months

Sex: Female

Race: Caucasian

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height: 4 Feet 0 Inches

Weight: 40 pounds

Identifying Features: Pierced ears Victim: Jaylynn Dawn Dundon

Age: 6 Years, 5 Months

Sex: Female

Race: Caucasian

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 3 Feet 6 Inches

Weight: 35 pounds

Identifying Features: Scar over left eye, and pierced ears. Joshua Bradley Dundon

Age: 29 Years

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 6 Feet 0 Inches

Weight: 150 pounds

When the family failed to return, the Boise Police Department began a missing persons investigation that revealed the girl’s lives are endangered.

On Thursday, May 11, Joshua’s truck was found burned in Eureka County, Nevada, which is about a six hour drive from Boise. Authorities were unable to identify who owned the truck because of its condition, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Investigators say that same day, witnesses saw a man walking away from the truck and speaking with a female who was not visible but could be heard. Police have not released the age of the female.

Authorities confirmed Monday the truck belongs to Joshua Dundon and the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office reported there were several different shoe prints leaving the remote area.

According to Idaho State Police, the truck was burned intentionally and several expired ammunition casings were found at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot at the time they approached the burning truck.

Joshua Dundon is known to use illicit drugs, according to police, and recently made threatening statements to himself. He has also made suicidal statements in the past, according to investigators.

Joshua, Jaylynn and Madison have not been located and Joshua is in possession of firearms.

Jaylynn is 6-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes, is around 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 35 pounds. She has pierced ears and a scar over her left eye.

Madison is 7-years-old, has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She has pierced ears.

Joshua is 29-years-old, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Dundons, you’re asked to call 911 or (208) 343-5411.