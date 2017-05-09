Bear goes after brownies, terrifies Connecticut neighborhood

May 9th, 2017

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) – Avon residents called police after a bear tried to get into a home this weekend, and one neighbor got the whole incident on camera.

Neighbors talking to 911 dispatch stated that the bear was trying to gain access into a home on Stagecoach Road.

“My neighbor across the street just came over in a panic. She’s a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door,” one call to 911 stated.

Members of Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were not called to the scene. They said a bear “spent considerable time on a deck and was reluctant to leave.” This incident was especially terrifying for the female homeowner who was baking brownies as the bear pressed up against her glass door.

“We have a bear attempting to get into a house, and he’s not afraid of noise, screaming or yelling or pounding,” Avon resident Bob Belfiore said when he called 911.

DEEP said a neighbor, who was later identified as Belfiore, rushed to help his neighbor get the bear to go away. The animal made its way onto the deck’s railing before standing up and peering in.

“Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food,” Belfiore said.

At one point, the bear was able to open up the screen door but thankfully couldn’t manage to open the glass slider. Belfiore told Eyewitness News this bear was persistent.

“He actually left the kitchen area and went to the second set of doors off the deck,” Belfiore said. “And I tried those and then went to the third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those.”

Avon police did head up to the house after getting the 911 calls, but the bear had already left the area. There were no reported injuries.

“It was a rather harrowing experience although it looks cute in the photos,” Belfiore said.

DEEP members said that doesn’t mean it has a history of bad behavior. They added they will continue to monitor this bear.

On Tuesday morning, police said they did not have any other reports similar to what happened to the woman and Belfiore.

“We do get calls about bears walking in peoples’ yards or crossing the street almost daily. However, those calls we would not categorize as a ‘nuisance bear,'” Avon Police Lt. Kelly Walsh said in an email to Eyewitness News.

