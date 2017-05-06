Boaters killed at Palisades Reservoir identified

Updated at 3:25 pm, May 6th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

PALISADES — The names of three adults killed at Palisades Reservoir on Friday have been released.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports 69-year-old Leo S. Britt of Grapeview, Washington, 64-year-old Neil Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, and 44-year-old Sydney Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming died of exposure following a boating accident.

Police reports show deputies responded to Palisades Reservoir Friday around noon following the report of debris and boat equipment floating on the water. Deputies arrived and located three deceased bodies that had been floating in the water, according to a news release.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said deputies were able to locate a small motor boat submerged in the water linked to the victims. Deputies determined the three victims arrived at Palisades on Thursday May 4 hoping to cross the reservoir and camp in the McCoy Creek area until the 5th.

It appeared the small boat was overloaded and somehow capsized in the process of crossing the reservoir on Thursday.

The victims were found wearing life jackets but appeared to have died from hypothermia and exposure to the cold water before being able to reach the shore. They were in the water throughout the night Thursday and into Friday morning.

The Palisades Reservoir is 8 percent full, and is at its lowest point this year. Officials say the temperature of the reservoir is 42 degrees.