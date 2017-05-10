Boy staying at homeless shelter dies after being pulled from Ogden River

Updated at 8:30 pm, May 10th, 2017 By: Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com

OGDEN — A boy pulled from the Ogden River Tuesday afternoon died several hours later, police said.

Crews pulled 9-year-old Korbin Minchey from the river Tuesday near Big D Sports Park at 1500 E. Park Blvd. and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. According to KSL.com, authorities believe Minchey was carried by the river’s current for 10 city blocks from where he entered the water after leaving his socks and shoes on the bank.

Police received calls reporting the lost boy at 4 p.m. Tuesday and received a tip that there appeared to be a child in the water near Ogden Pioneer Stadium.

Firefighters searched the river until one of the firemen saw the child wrapped around a log in the water and carried him out at about 4:45 p.m., Ogden Fire Chief Mike Mathieu said Tuesday.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy, then transported him to McKay-Dee Hospital.

“Korbin did not survive the incident and passed away last night,” Ogden police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Local family and friends were notified of Korbin’s passing. Our sincere condolences go out to Korbin’s family.”

Minchey and his mother, Kristin Minchey, were recent residents of the Lantern House in Ogden, formerly St. Anne’s Center Homeless Shelter.

“Although he was taken way too early, we have fond memories of Korbin. He was absolutely adorable and was the kindest, most loving boy,” the Lantern House said in a Facebook post. “He was very talkative and adventurist and loved his mom very much, always concerned for her well being and happiness. Korbin touched so many lives and will have a lasting effect on everyone he met.”

The Lantern House is helping Kristin Minchey collect funds for funeral arrangements and anyone wishing to donate can visit their website* and click the donate tab and note “for Korbin” in the note field. Those who want to donate can also drop donations off in person at 269 West 33rd St. in Ogden.

Mathieu urges families to keep an eye on children playing near the water since heavy spring rains and runoff have made the water more dangerous than normal. Children get caught up in the current more frequently when temperatures start to warm and families venture outside to enjoy the sunshine, Mathieu said.

Officials are still investigating how the boy ended up in the river.

Contributing: Annie Knox

*KSL.com does not assure that the monies deposited to the accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.