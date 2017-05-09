Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Bridge closures to begin tomorrow over I-15 north of Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 12:32 pm, May 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS -– The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close the bridges over Interstate 15 at Shattock Butte Road (113th North) and McCarty Road (200 North) north of Idaho Falls starting Wednesday (May 10) for preventative maintenance. Both bridges will be closed until late June.

For a map and construction details, download the Idaho Falls Bridges fact sheet.

ITD will resurface bridge decks, replace guardrail and repair concrete to extend the lives of the bridges. A third bridge north of Idaho Falls (Payne Road/81st North) will be closed for maintenance from late June until August.

During the closures, motorists may cross I-15 on County Line Road (145th North). The detour route for motorists east of I-15 is River Road. The detour route for motorists west of I-15 is Old Butte Road.

Underneath the bridges, I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the day, and speed limits will be reduced. All lanes of I-15 will be open at night.

Motorists are urged to plan extra time for travel, pay attention to signage and changing traffic patterns, and slow down.

ITD plans to invest $95 million in bridge repairs and pavement improvements on I-15 in 2017 and 2018.

Construction is expected to continue for the next several years.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho Falls Police reveal DNA Phenotype snapshot of Angie Dodges killer

3 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Man arrested for allegedly stealing car and bank cards

1 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

As tax returns come back, scam season heats up

1 May 2017

Eric Tegethoff, Northern Rockies News Service

Wyoming senator apologies for comment about men in tutus

1 May 2017

Ashley Killough, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 