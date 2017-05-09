Bridge closures to begin tomorrow over I-15 north of Idaho Falls

Updated at 12:32 pm, May 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS -– The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close the bridges over Interstate 15 at Shattock Butte Road (113th North) and McCarty Road (200 North) north of Idaho Falls starting Wednesday (May 10) for preventative maintenance. Both bridges will be closed until late June.

ITD will resurface bridge decks, replace guardrail and repair concrete to extend the lives of the bridges. A third bridge north of Idaho Falls (Payne Road/81st North) will be closed for maintenance from late June until August.

During the closures, motorists may cross I-15 on County Line Road (145th North). The detour route for motorists east of I-15 is River Road. The detour route for motorists west of I-15 is Old Butte Road.

Underneath the bridges, I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the day, and speed limits will be reduced. All lanes of I-15 will be open at night.

Motorists are urged to plan extra time for travel, pay attention to signage and changing traffic patterns, and slow down.

ITD plans to invest $95 million in bridge repairs and pavement improvements on I-15 in 2017 and 2018.

Construction is expected to continue for the next several years.