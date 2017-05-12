Celebrate Scottish culture at second annual festival in Ammon

0

Updated at 3:48 pm, May 12th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON — Locals can celebrate the excitement of the Scottish Highlands this Saturday.

This is the second year of the Ammon Scottish Festival. During the event, locals are welcome to sport kilts and enjoy a full day of family activities, according to a news release.

David Clark, program director for the festival, is of Scottish descent and said a lot of work went into this year’s event.

“My grandparents were immigrants. My father is the first generation born in the United States,” Clark said in a release. “I have so many fantastic memories centered around Scottish festivals growing up, and creating the Ammon Scottish Festival is one way to share that with my own children.”

Celtic music will be performed by regional bands including Barrowburn, Chand Jensen, Runestone, and Teton & District Performing Arts.

Scottish Celtic dancers also will performing in the festival, including the Highland Havoc Dance Exhibition.

The East Idaho Scottish Athletics group from Pocatello, will run the Heavy Athletics competition. Athletes will compete in the caber and sheaf toss, hammer and stone throw, and throwing for height and distance.

Participants can also look forward to a Kilted Mile, a charity fun-run. The races are organized by the Personal Best Performance and require a $10 race fee. The proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics. Freewill donations will donations will be given to the Idaho Falls Food Basket.

The event is free to the public and hosted by the city of Ammon, Teton & District Performing arts and the Bank of Idaho. It will take place at McCowin Park in Ammon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go the official Facebook page or the Ammon Scot Fest’s website for more information.