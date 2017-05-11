City of Idaho Falls asks for patience as owners of damaged cemetery property are notified

Updated at 5:58 pm, May 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls’ Parks and Cemetery Division is seeking the community’s assistance and patience as employees compile a list of damages and work on notifying all property owners of the vandalized property that occurred at Rose Hill Cemetery on Sunday.

“In order to streamline the process, we are requesting that individuals inquiring about or reporting property damage to do so directly through the Parks & Cemetery Division rather than by calling the Police Department,” states Sgt. Scott Killian, Idaho Falls Police Department.

To inquire about damages and the restoration process, contact Scott Davis, Cemetery Sexton for Rose Hill Cemetery at (208) 612-8488.

On Sunday, May 7, the Rose Hill Cemetery at 2355 Rollandet Street in Idaho Falls was vandalized. More than 100 headstones were damaged, as well as other private property. The damage is estimated at more than $100K.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has identified three juveniles who are responsible for the damage. The teens have confessed, but they have not been charged yet.

Rose Hill Cemetery is owned by the City of Idaho Falls and maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department.

A fund to assist with the restoration of the headstones and other private property has been established. If you would like to donate to the restoration of the headstones and other personal property, please bring donations to the Treasurer’s Office inside City Hall at 308 Constitution Way, Idaho Falls.