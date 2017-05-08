Weather Sponsor
Construction on railroad crossing to close Idaho 33 north of Sugar City

Local

0  Updated at 1:45 pm, May 8th, 2017 By: Managing Editor
Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY – Construction on a railroad crossing will close Idaho 33 north of Sugar City Wednesday through Friday (May 10-12).

The road will close to through traffic from its junction with the Driggs-Jackson exit (Exit 339) of U.S. 20 to the intersection with Digger Drive, a distance of approximately half a mile. Crews from Eastern Idaho Railroad will replace planking at the railroad crossing and improve approaches.

Motorists traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 should take the Sugar-Salem exit (Exit 338) to Idaho 33. Motorists should follow detour signs, proceeding cautiously.

Funding for the project is from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Rail Crossing Safety Fund, which helps finance railroad-crossing improvements for state and local roads. The $127,500 project is designed to improve safety and ride for motorists, while preserving road and track infrastructure.

Eastern Idaho Railroad owns more than 100 railroad crossings in eastern Idaho. The firm is a short-line railroad owned by Watco Companies LLC, based in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Managing Editor

