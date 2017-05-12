Coroner: BYU-Idaho student died of heart condition

Updated at 9:12 am, May 12th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Officials have determined a Brigham Young University-Idaho student found dead in her apartment two months ago died of heart failure.

Christine Wright, 20, of Woodinville, Washington, was discovered on her bathroom floor inside a Legacy Ridge student apartment on the evening of March 13.

A roommate administered CPR and Wright was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Wright died of myocarditis, a condition usually caused by a viral infection, according to Madison County Coroner Rick Davis.

“She was just getting over the flu and it appears she may have already had a congenital heart condition. That, added to the flu, killed her,” Davis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The flu appears to have weakened her heart even more then it was, which led to heart failure and sudden death.”

Investigators found no drugs or foreign substances in Wright’s system.

She was in her junior year studying public health with an emphasis in biotechnology.