Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Don’t fall for new Google Docs phishing scheme

Local

0  Updated at 2:40 pm, May 3rd, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com
Share This Story

SALT LAKE CITY — A new phishing scheme is sweeping across Gmail inboxes everywhere, and experts are urging people to be aware so they can avoid the scheme.

The emails in question look official, too. The sent email looks like a harmless Google Documents invite with a button that takes you to your drive just like a normal invite.

After clicking it, you are directed to your accounts where you choose which account to open. If you didn’t authorize the app you’re probably safe. However, Redditors pointed out Wednesday that by clicking the Google Doc, it allows the phisher to receive full access to one’s emails.

EastIdahoNews.com and KSL.com have already received several examples of the phishing scam in our inboxes Wednesday.

The scam was sweeping across the country Wednesday. One key to noticing if a Google Docs invite is fake is that emails are sent to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com.”

“Our team is aware of this issue and is currently investigating,” a Google spokesperson wrote in a post Wednesday afternoon.

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho Falls Police reveal DNA Phenotype snapshot of Angie Dodges killer

3 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Man pleads guilty in 1977 cold case of murdered teen

25 Apr 2017

Lauren Handley, FOX 13

UPDATE: Man airlifted to EIRMC with unknown injuries

26 Apr 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

New eclipse Forever stamp will magically transform into the moon

27 Apr 2017

Julia Horowitz, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 