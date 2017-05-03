Don’t fall for new Google Docs phishing scheme

Updated at 2:40 pm, May 3rd, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new phishing scheme is sweeping across Gmail inboxes everywhere, and experts are urging people to be aware so they can avoid the scheme.

The emails in question look official, too. The sent email looks like a harmless Google Documents invite with a button that takes you to your drive just like a normal invite.

After clicking it, you are directed to your accounts where you choose which account to open. If you didn’t authorize the app you’re probably safe. However, Redditors pointed out Wednesday that by clicking the Google Doc, it allows the phisher to receive full access to one’s emails.

Phishing (or malware) Google Doc links that appear to come from people you may know are going around. DELETE THE EMAIL. DON'T CLICK. pic.twitter.com/fSZcS7ljhu — Zeynep Tufekci (@zeynep) May 3, 2017

EastIdahoNews.com and KSL.com have already received several examples of the phishing scam in our inboxes Wednesday.

The scam was sweeping across the country Wednesday. One key to noticing if a Google Docs invite is fake is that emails are sent to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com.”

“Our team is aware of this issue and is currently investigating,” a Google spokesperson wrote in a post Wednesday afternoon.

If you opened the Google Docs phishing email, here's how to fix:https://t.co/cucndZ39ad If you see Google Docs, delete it pic.twitter.com/UH9bDgbqhK — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 3, 2017

