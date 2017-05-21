East Idaho Eats: Get your mouth ready for the chew, chew train at d’Railed

1

Updated at 1:51 pm, May 21st, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — Opening your mouth for the choo-choo train is a must when it comes to a local restaurant’s elegant eats.

d’Railed in Idaho Falls sits right across from railroad tracks. It appears to be a red painted home on the outside, but it’s actually a place where many come to experience new and unique flavors.

Operating Manager Jay Drahota told EastIdahoNews.com that originally the structure was used as a train station bunkhouse.

“I believe it was a Union Pacific (building) in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They kind of used it as just a pass through, where they would stop over, spend the night, and then continue on their journey the next day,” Drahota said.

Filet Mignon Oscar

Drahota said D’railed started as a little bar serving sandwiches and pizzas. Now, it focuses on high-end eats like what one would find in the trendsetting cities of the U.S.

“We’ve kind of evolved into what we are now, which is more fine dining: steak, seafood. Stuff you would find in LA, New York City, Chicago,” Drahota said.

Drahota said he’s been in the kitchen since he was 16 or 17-years-old, but has been cooking as an active profession for the last seven years.

Recently the restaurant took on Los Angeles Chef Sean Hodge. He has years of cooking experience, and has even cooked for several presidents of the United States, Drahota said.

Seared Ahi

Not only does the restaurant boast food experts, it also prides itself in only using natural from scratch food items.

“Specialty wise we’re into organics. Prime grade meats, a lot of vegan, vegetarian options and wild seafood,” Drahota said.

WHAT TO TRY:

Filet Mignon Oscar: This dish has six ounces of grilled tenderloin medallions. It’s topped with in-house, hand shucked Alaskan Bairdi crab and asparagus.

A trip through the forest: This dish is a visual piece and is a representation of a mushroom growing through soil, surrounded by grass. A small potato stands as the mushroom, duck foie gras (duck liver) is the soil, and fennel represents the grass.

Seared Ahi: Shashimi grade tune is encrusted in Cajun spices and seared to perfection in a cast iron pan. This dish is served with soy and wasabi.