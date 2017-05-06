East Idaho Eats: Not your average pie at MacKenzie River Pizza Co.

Updated at 12:59 pm, May 6th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

MacKenzie River Pizza Co. Address: 1490 Milligan Road, Idaho Falls Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Phone: (208) 932-2987

IDAHO FALLS — It might have “pizza” in the title, but there is a lot more going on at MacKenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub than just sauce and dough.

MacKenzie River originated in Bozeman, Montana, but came to its location at Snake River Landing three years ago.

“The atmosphere, and the pizza itself is totally different from everybody else. It has a whole different taste I would say,” kitchen manager Zacharay Perez said.

When the restaurant was taking its first steps in 1993 the original menu included pizzas, salad, and sandwiches, according to company site. Now the menu has over 70 items including upgraded grill and pub menu items.

Apple and Chicken Flatbread | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The made from scratch dishes at MacKenize River include, but are not limited to gourmet salads, pizzas, flatbreads, burgers, speciality entrees, cocktails and addicting desserts. It also offers gluten free options.

“We have a few entrees like the meatloaf and we have fish and chips. Our fish and chips are pretty popular. They’re delicious. They’re breaded with panko, Cap n’ Crunch breading. It’s got a little bit of heat and a little bit of sweet,” Perez said.

The eatery has an outdoors theme and is decorated with hand crafted wood furnishings. The walls are lined with photos that illustrate the historical Rocky Mountains and the communities they serve.

So far MacKenzie Pizza Co. has 25 locations across the United States and counting. There are spots in seven states encompassing Montana, Idaho, Washington, Indiana, the Dakotas, Ohio and Kentucky. It includes a mixture of their classic pizza locations and some include a grill and pub.

The Mack Lovin’ | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

WHAT TO TRY

MacKenzie Meatloaf: We know what your thinking, ‘meatloaf really?’ For meatloaf lovers and novices alike this dish will not disappoint. This dish is the restaurants best seller. The MacKenzie Meatloaf is a home-style meatloaf enveloped in bacon. Need I say more? It’s topped with cheddar, a sweet and smokey glaze, and friend onion strings. The meatloaf sits atop creamy mashed potatoes and comes with a side of sautéed veggies.

Apple and Chicken Flatbread: This sish is a baked flatbread topped with olive oil, smoked Gouda cheese, cheddar, chicken, roasted Gala apples, hickory smoked bacon and balsamic BBQ sauce.

The MacKenzie Meatloaf | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Southwest Chop: This southwest-style salad comes with romaine lettuce, chicken, a fire roasted corn medley, provolone cheese cubes, black beans, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, house salsa and tortilla strips tossed with southwest ranch.

Good Ol’ Boy: If you’re looking for a classic pizza, MacKenzie River offers that and a bit more. The Good Ol’ Boy is a pepperoni pizza that comes with, count ’em, 80 pieces of pepperoni. It has mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and is topped with ‘love’ or their signature herb blend.

WHAT’S FOR DESSERT?

Mack Lovin’: Ah Yeah. A gooey chocolate chip cookie is baked in a small cast iron skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled in chocolate syrup that bubbles around the edges. It’s garnished with a mint leaf.