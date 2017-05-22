Federal Highway Administration Announces $1.25 Million for Emergency Repairs

Updated at 10:11 am, May 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the immediate availability of $1.25 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help begin repairs on flood-damaged roads and bridges in Idaho.

Beginning on March 10, heavy rains caused intense flooding, landslides and avalanches across numerous counties in northern and central Idaho. State Highway 5 experienced significant damage after a section dropped more than 4 feet, 6 miles east of Plummer in Benewah County, within the Coeur d’Alene Indian Reservation. Additional damages occurred on more than 20 highway segments that need immediate attention. Grangemont Road in Clearwater County, Central Ridge Road in Lewis County, and Deep Creek Loop Road in Boundary County suffered the greatest damage.

The $1.25 million in “quick release” funds will be used primarily to restore emergency access and to initiate the most critical repairs.

“Today’s funding represents a down payment toward completing all the repairs on highways that travelers in Idaho rely upon,” said Acting Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Walter “Butch” Waidelich. “Additional resources will become available as the state continues to assess the damage.”

This initial installment will go toward the costs of short-term repairs now, which can help long-term repair work begin more quickly. The FHWA’s ER program provides funding for highways and bridges damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events.