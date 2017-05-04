Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

FEMA rejects Idaho’s appeal for help with snow storm damage in five counties

Weather

0  Updated at 10:01 am, May 4th, 2017 By: Michael Sevren, KIVI
Share This Story

BOISE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has rejected the state’s appeal seeking help for Ada, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington counties in the wake of snowstorms from December 22, 2016, to January 19, 2017. Funding would have helped public infrastructure and public property.

“After a thorough review of all the information contained in your initial request and appeal, we reaffirm our original findings that the impact from this event is not of the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration,” wrote FEMA Acting Administrator Robert Fenton.

In a statement, Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter expressed frustration and resolve Wednesday at the news.

“In Washington County alone the bills that have been submitted to our office of emergency management exceed $183,000 so when you multiply that out across the four other counties it’s a pretty big bill,” said Jon Hanian spokesmen for Governor Otter.

“Our disappointment that FEMA has denied our request does not impact the State’s efforts. We will continue to work closely with the counties affected,” said Brad Richy, deputy chief of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. “This appeal was an important continuation of our efforts to work on behalf of the counties, to ensure that every available resource has been pursued fully.”

Last week President Trump signed a Presidential Disaster Declaration making available federal relief in response to flooding from February 5-March 3 in Cassia, Franklin, Gooding, Jefferson, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington counties. Still pending is a federal disaster declaration for flooding, landslides, and avalanches from March 6th through April 3rd in Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KIVI. It is used here with permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

DAILY FORECAST: Sunny and breezy, but still cool

29 Apr 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho man says he was robbed, choked and left for dead along highway

1 May 2017

Idaho Press-Tribune staff

Idaho man sentenced for federal hate crime based on victim’s sexual orientation

27 Apr 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

DAILY FORECAST: High winds, snow, rain and a road closure

27 Apr 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 