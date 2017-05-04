Weather Sponsor
Fiddle contest to be held at ISU

Pocatello

0  Updated at 9:59 am, May 4th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Watch local fiddlers in the EastIdahoNews.com newsroom.

POCATELLO — A fiddle contest will be held at Idaho State University on Saturday.

The Idaho State Civic Symphony-sponsored event, which starts at 9 a.m. in the ISU Fine Arts Building, will include competitors from Idaho, Utah and Montana. They range in ages from 5 to 82, organizer Shelby Murdock said.

Many of the competitors have won state, regional, and national fiddle titles.

The admission is free all day. A night show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets for that are $5 at the door or online. It will feature a judge’s show, entertainment division, championship playoffs and awards.

For more information, click here.

