Fiddle contest to be held at ISU

POCATELLO — A fiddle contest will be held at Idaho State University on Saturday.
The Idaho State Civic Symphony-sponsored event, which starts at 9 a.m. in the ISU Fine Arts Building, will include competitors from Idaho, Utah and Montana. They range in ages from 5 to 82, organizer Shelby Murdock said.
Many of the competitors have won state, regional, and national fiddle titles.
The admission is free all day. A night show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets for that are $5 at the door or online. It will feature a judge’s show, entertainment division, championship playoffs and awards.
