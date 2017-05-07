Final phase of I.F. residential auto-load trash collection begins tomorrow

Updated at 12:00 pm, May 7th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls’ Sanitation Division is excited to announce the final of three phases to convert residential refuse collection to an auto-load system beginning this month. Delivery of the new refuse containers will begin the week of May 8.

The first phase, completed in 2015, converted approximately 4,500 residential homes to the automated system, followed by an additional 5,000 in phase two. The third and final phase will convert the remainder of the city, approximately 6,000 to auto-load.

The Sanitation Division requests that residents involved in phase three begin using the city-supplied refuse carts on their regular pick-up day of the week following cart deliveries.

A link to the auto-load program, including maps of subdivisions involved in phase three, and additional information can be found by clicking here.

Customers can also contact the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491 for information about the program, to request pick up of large items or brush, or to request additional refuse carts.