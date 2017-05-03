Wyoming bus driver arrested on DUI charges

Updated at 5:19 pm, May 3rd, 2017 By: Star Valley Independent staff

GILLETTE, Wyoming — A 58-year-old school bus driver was arrested at a bus stop Monday after reports of reckless driving, reports the Casper Star Tribune.

Barbera J. Sleeth was running stop signs, speeding and leaving the road in her 30-passenger bus. Five children and an adult aide were aboard says Gillette Police Lt. Chuck Deaton.

Deaton says Sleeth performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was found with prescription medications.

Sleeth pleaded not guilty to the six misdemeanor charges, one count of driving under the influence and five counts of reckless endangerment. Sleeth indicated that she would like an attorney appointed to represent her, according to the Casper Star Tribune.

Judge Paul Phillips set her bail at $20,000 cash or surety.

This article was originally published in the Star Valley Tribune. It is used here with permission.