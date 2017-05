Haystack burns in Bonneville County

Updated at 2:44 pm, May 8th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A controlled burn got out of hand Monday around 2 p.m. on the 6000 block of South 35th West.

Idaho Falls firefighters are letting it burn itself out. However, they are containing the fire so it doesn’t spread to nearby structures. They said there will be smoke in the air for the next few hours.

Idaho Falls firefighters contain a haystack fire in Bonneville County on Monday afternoon. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com