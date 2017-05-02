Idaho Falls Budget Watch Open House to be held tonight

Updated at 9:25 am, May 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — With budget season quickly approaching, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and City Council members invite the public to attend the Budget Watch Open House tonight from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Library, 457 W. Broadway.

There will not be a formal presentation, but rather a chance to visit with elected officials and City Department Directors. City leaders encourage residents to bring the entire family to learn more about our local government, meet city staff members, and take the opportunity to engage in discussions about upcoming projects.

Officials from Parks & Recreation, Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Idaho Falls Power, Public Works, Community Development Services, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Library and Municipal Services will be available for questions.

“To the public we say, this is your opportunity – not just to express your views about property taxes, but also to find out how those tax dollars are actually being used,” states Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.

If community members are unable to attend the open house but would like to ask a question or offer feedback, they may call (208) 612-8235 or send an email to Mayor and City Council members.