Idaho man says he was robbed, choked and left for dead along highway

Updated at 11:02 am, May 1st, 2017 By: Idaho Press-Tribune staff

JUNTURA, Ore. — A Nampa man says he was robbed at gunpoint, choked to the point of unconsciousness and left for dead on the side of an Oregon highway after a Craigslist deal to sell a trailer turned out to be a trap.

Mike Miller, the alleged victim, said he agreed to meet the prospective buyers halfway between Christmas Valley and Nampa. They arranged to meet at a grocery store parking lot in Vale, Oregon, to make the transaction, KTVB reports.

The suspects attacked moments after Miller unhooked the trailer from his truck and attached it to the other vehicle.

The suspects forced Miller at gunpoint to sign a bill of sale, according to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe.

One of the suspects wrapped Miller in a choke hold.

Miller was found on the roadside by an Oregon Department of Transportation employee, who called police.

Authorities later arrested three suspects whose vehicle broke down a short distance from the location where the alleged attack on Miller occurred.

Oregon State Police arrested Tracy Werner and Stephanie Poulignot of Christmas Valley, Oregon, on suspicion of robbery and assault charges. A 17-year-old boy, who Wolfe said participated in the assault and theft, is also in custody.

Poulignot and Werner were booked into the Malheur County Jail, while the teenage suspect is in the custody of juvenile corrections.

This story first appeared in the Idaho Press-Tribune. It is used here with permission.