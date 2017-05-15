Jaws of life used in two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

0

Updated at 11:41 am, May 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — A man was rushed to the hospital and emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to remove a woman from a truck after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Two pickup trucks were involved in the wreck at Pancheri Dr. and 17th St. in Idaho Falls.

Witnesses say the driver of a grey Toyota truck was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and a female passenger was removed from the truck with the jaws of life.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate the crash. Traffic on Yellowstone Highway north of the wreck is diverted and traffic west on Pancheri Dr. is being diverted.

We will update this story with new information when we receive it.