Lane blocked on US-20 for rollover accident

IDAHO FALLS — One of the southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 20 is blocked at milepost 314 near Idaho Falls due to a rollover crash.
Idaho State Police are investigating the single-vehicle rollover that occurred just before noon Friday.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, however, authorities say the driver of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.
No one was transported to the hospital.
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff