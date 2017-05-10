Local counselor dies following battle with cancer

Updated at 11:51 am, May 10th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A local counselor who helped hundreds of teenagers overcome drug and alcohol addiction died Monday morning following a battle with breast cancer.

Mary Barreiro, 39, was surrounded by her family as she peacefully passed away at home. Just three days earlier, EastIdahoNews.com honored her during our weekly Feel Good Friday segment.

Mary spent her career as a substance and mental abuse counselor for teenagers. Her most recent job was at Padron Counseling Center where clients are “coined” out every time they graduate from the program, which means they are given a special coin to help them remember what they learned.

When the teenage clients at Padron learned of Mary’s diagnosis, they decided to create a special coin for Mary and “coin” her out of the program.

“While we mourn the loss of an amazing woman, we celebrate (her) legacy as a mother, wife, sister, daughter, counselor and friend,” a post on the Padron Counseling Services Facebook page reads.

Mary is survived by her husband, Josue, and two young children, Marina and Maximo. Her obituary states she will be “missed by all for her humor, kindness and testimony of the LDS gospel.”

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Lincoln LDS 2nd Ward Chapel, 3700 E. Lincoln Road. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour before services at the church.

Mary will be buried in the Rupert Cemetery.