Local girl celebrates birthdays by donating to those in need

Updated at 10:38 am, May 11th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO – For the past four years, 11-year-old Grace Mickelson has shared her special day with people in need.

Now a fifth-grader at Holy Spirit Catholic School, Grace sends out invitations for her April 12 birthday party each year, but instead of asking for games, music and clothes, Grace asks guests to give gifts of food items that she donates to St. Vincent de Paul in Pocatello.



Grace and her grandmother, Meg VanMinsel, delivered her birthday donation Tuesday. In total, Grace delivered donated 135 canned food items, several jars of peanut butter, boxes of macaroni and cheese, and several bags of clothes.

“I see people on the street all the time that need help, and there are kids in my neighborhood that don’t have enough food. I want kids to know that you can help.”



Her mom, Katie Mickelson, came up with the idea of adding gently used clothing to the annual food drive this year.



“We did it for the 40 days of Lent,” Grace said. “Each day my mom and I put something in the bag.”



A trip to the Idaho Food Bank with her classmates inspired Grace to join the nationwide fight against hunger. Grace has inspired a few of her friends to get involved as well. One classmate collected donations for the Pocatello Animal Shelter, and another launched a birthday food drive of her own.



Grace’s birthday food drive continues to grow, and she manages to add new items to her donation each year. She also collected toiletries and personal items that were distributed with weekly food boxes.

She celebrates her special day by collecting the donations, and Grace said the event always includes a fun activity and a party.

“A couple of times we’ve had big parties, but sometimes they’re small, but they’re always fun,” Grace said. “I like the idea that I’m helping people.”

Her spirit of volunteerism was kindled during a family crisis. Her grandfather, Ray VanMinsel, required 86 blood products and Grace, Kate and Meg all helped with efforts to restock the local blood bank.

Grace wants to be a doctor someday, and she wants to work with the Red Cross.

She hopes her special birthday celebration inspires other young people to get involved and to give back to their communities.

“If you just think about it, you can do a lot,” Grace said. “Just take the time to look. There are lots of ways to help people.”

St. Vincent Thrift Store manager Brenda May helped Grace and Meg haul in the boxes and bags Tuesday.

“We look forward to seeing (Grace) every year,” May said. “Every year she collects more food and more stuff.”

May said donations of clothing, furniture and other household items help support social services at St. Vincent’s. The organizations offers emergency food and clothing for homeless and low-income families and individuals in Bannock County. Applications for assistance can be submitted Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Vincent’s also accepts and distributes donations of pet food.

“If you’re struggling to feed your kids, chances are you need some help feeding the dog too,” May said.

Sister Mary Colman Pyle, social services director at St. Vincent de Paul, said the food pantry is one of 26 pantries in Pocatello.

St. Vincent’s pantry provides food boxes for about 150 families each week.



“These are working families who are food insecure,” Pyle said. “They don’t make enough money to pay the bills and buy food, but they make just enough money that they don’t qualify for benefits.”



Food boxes are distributed on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The food pantry installed a new refrigeration system that allows them to accept donations of fresh produce, which is always badly needed.

Pyle said social services provided by St. Vincent de Paul are supported totally from grant funding and donations and volunteers are always welcome.

To make a donation or to volunteer, call St. Vincent’s at (208) 233-2555.

