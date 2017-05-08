Local teens to compete in national family leadership event

Updated at 6:00 pm, May 8th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Three junior high students qualify to compete in a national family, career and community event, and they want your help to get there.

Renae Cameron, 14, Allison Thayne, 15, and Saige Wallace, 15, are Madison Junior High School ninth-graders who recently took Top Gold at state competition, which is the highest achievement for a STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) event.

“Most everything we do is helping families in our community or preparing us for families in the future. We also do a lot of career investigation — learning about occupations and roles in the community,” Renae said.

In the April state conference more than 400 students from Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA, chapters competed in about 30 competitive events at the state level.

“I have learned a lot of leadership skills through FCCLA. By being the vice president (of the MJHS organization), I have been able to go to selective meetings with people from all around the state and represent MJHS,” Renae said.

The girls’ win at the conference qualifies them to at a national STARS event. Students are able to choose what their project will be based on and cater them to their selected category.

“Not only does FCCLA promote and encourage the development of life skills, but it is also really fun! We have a blast together, and it feels good to help out the community,” Renae said.

Students will be competing in categories like career investigation, culinary arts, entrepreneurship, focus on children illustrated talk, nutrition and wellness, and recycle and redesign.

The three girls from Madison will be competing in the “Focus on Children” division. For their project, they taught a serious of healthy-eating lessons to local elementary-aged classes. They educated children on the five food groups and serving sizes and showed them how integrate healthy food choices into their lives.

Renae said FCCLA is for both young men and women and is the only national Career and Technical Student Organization with the family as its central focus.

Competitors from the Madison High School FCCLA chapter qualified for the event as well. Last year MJHS had two national qualifiers for the event, but the students weren’t able to participate due to financial limitations. This year the girls are aiming to get past that barrier by seeking sponsorships from local organizations to defray the costs. Students need to raise $1500 each.

The FCCLA is hosting a family night May 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Madison High School. All proceeds will go to the FCCLA program at both schools to raise money for the national event. Dinner, raffles and entertainment will be provided. The event is $40 for a family of four and $5 for each additional member or $12 for an individual ticket.

The FCCLA National Leadership Conference will be held July 1 thru 6 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Contributions may be directed to Madison Junior High C/O MJH FCCLA at 134 Madison Ave., Rexburg, ID 83440. If you have any questions, you may contact Natasha Nelson, Madison Junior High’s chapter adviser, at (208) 359-3310, ornatashan@msd321.com.