Local woman ejected from vehicle, taken to EIRMC

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 11:57 am, May 5th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident that resulted in two people being hospitalized with serious injuries.

An Idaho Falls-area man and a woman, who have not been identified, were driving on Bone Road near Ninth South around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said the pair were in a 2015 Ford Mustang that was being driven “at a very high rate of speed above the posted limit.” The vehicle lost control on a curve and went off the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle, but was able to call 911 for help.

Both the male driver and the passenger sustained serious injuries in the crash and were taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Nate Sunderland

