Man arrested for allegedly stealing car and bank cards

Updated at 8:10 am, May 1st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities arrested 29-year-old Anthony M. Santiago for possession of a stolen car Saturday night.

The Bonneville County man was also arrested for fraudulent possession of financial transaction cards, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reports show officers were notified that Santiago was allegedly driving a stolen 2011 Nissan Altima in the area of Woodruff and John Adams around 7:25 p.m. Officers made contact with Santiago at Hoopes and 17th Street and confirmed the vehicle was stolen on April 24.

Santiago was also allegedly in possession of other stolen property, including the vehicle owner’s financial transaction cards. He also appeared to have marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.