Man detained after fleeing scene of crash and smashing into tree

Updated at 11:30 am, May 1st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A man was detained Monday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. The man, who has not been identified, was driving a dark-colored car that struck a silver SUV in the intersection.

The impact caused the SUV to turn on its side, trapping a female driver. The Idaho Falls Fire Department had to extricate the woman from the vehicle.

Idaho Falls Police spokesman Joelyn Hansen confirmed the man fled the scene and then crashed into a tree on John Adams Parkway.

Witnesses say several passersby followed the man in their vehicles when he fled the first crash.

The woman was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The man was detained by police. It is unclear if he was injured in either crash.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com