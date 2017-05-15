Weather Sponsor
Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 6:50 pm, May 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Photos: Stephan Rockefeller | EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE:

An 89-year-old man has died following a crash at Yellowstone Ave. and 17th St., according to Idaho Falls Police Capt. Royce Clements.

The man was driving a Toyota Truck northbound on Yellowstone Ave when police believe he went through a red light and collided with a white GMC pickup truck that was headed westbound on 17th St.

The driver of the GMC truck was not seriously injured, according to police.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A man was rushed to the hospital and emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to remove a woman from a truck after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Two pickup trucks were involved in the wreck at Pancheri Dr. and 17th St. in Idaho Falls.

Witnesses say the driver of a grey Toyota truck was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and a female passenger was removed from the truck with the jaws of life.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated the crash. Traffic on Yellowstone Highway north of the wreck was diverted as was traffic west on Pancheri Dr.

