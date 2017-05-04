Mom pleads caution after car window explodes

0

Updated at 6:00 pm, May 4th, 2017 By: Necia P. Seamons, Preston Citizen

Share This Story

We Matched

CLIFTON — Clifton mother Becky Parrish recently put out a plea to area hunters to be sure to make sure their line of fire never crosses a road.

Last week, something shattered the window and made a hole in the headliner above the driver’s seat in the car she was driving on Highway 36 near 3200 West.

“Driving home from Preston, I noticed a group of turkeys out in a field, with a huge tom strutting around in the middle of the group. I pointed them out to my kiddos in the back seat and my mom in the front seat,” she said.

But as her car passed them, the front passenger window exploded, showering glass over her and her passengers.



The glass in Parrish’s children’s chicken nuggets, top, and the hole in the car ceiling made by whatever shattered her window.

“There was even glass in the chicken nuggets they had been holding on their lap,” she said.

Parrish pulled over and was relieved to find out that there were no injuries. As she tried to determine what happened, she was horrified with the realization that the projectile might be a bullet intended for a turkey.

If it had entered her car from the driver’s side, or if other cars had been present on the road, she might have thought it was a rock, she said. And although no bullet remnants were found, neither she nor anyone who has worked on the vehicle can think of any other possibility, she said.

“Please think twice before you pull that trigger,” she posted on Facebook to anyone that shoots a gun.

“My favorite person is an avid hunter, and I am in no way anti-gun, anti-hunting or anything like that,” she said, but she thinks the incident could have been avoided.

“Please never shoot toward a road, even it if is a ways away. Even a .22 can travel a surprising distance,” she said.

The incident was reported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

This story first appeared in the Preston Citizen. It is used here with permission.