Netflix adding 84 titles, dropping 75 in May

Updated at 11:23 am, May 2nd, 2017 By: Robert Patten

If you have been waiting to binge watch some of your favorite shows, then May is your month.

Netflix is adding 84 titles including the newest seasons of several of its popular original series in May like “House of Cards” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” It is also releasing the first season of its spin on the classic “Anne of Green Gables,” “Anne with an E” (get the popcorn ready!) Season 4 of “Sherlock” is also being added to Netflix.

However, 75 titles are being dropped including all nine seasons of “Scrubs” and season 1 and 2 of “Bob’s Burgers.”

Here’s a full list of what is being added and dropped in May:

Add:

May 1

“American Experience: The Big Burn” (2014)

“American Experience: The Boys of ’36” (2017)

“Anvil! The Story of Anvil” (2008)

“Blood on the Mountain” (2016)

“Chaahat” (1996)

“Chocolat” (2000)

“Decanted” (2016)

“Don’t Think Twice” (2016)

“Drifter” (2017)

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

“Happy Feet” (2006)

“In the Shadow of Iris” — Netflix original

“Love” (2015)

“Losing Sight of Shore” (2017)

“Malibu’s Most Wanted” (2003)

“Nerdland” (2016)

“Raja Hindustani” (1996)

“Richard Pryor: Icon” (2014)

“Under Arrest: Season 5” (2016)

May 2

“Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower” (2016)

“Hija De La Laguna” (2015)

“Maria Bamford: Old Baby” —Netflix original

“Two Lovers and a Bear” (2016)

May 5

“Chelsea: Season 2” (streaming every Friday) — Netflix original

“Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie” — Netflix original

“Kazoops!: Season 3” — Netflix original

“Sense8: Season 2” — Netflix original

“Simplemente Manu NNa” — Netflix original

“Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1” —Netflix original

“The Last Kingdom: Season 2” —Netflix original

“The Mars Generation” — Netflix original

May 6

“Cold War 2” (2016)

“When the Bough Breaks” (2017)

May 7

“LoveTrue” (2016)

“Stake Land II” (2016)

“The Host” (2013)

May 8

“Beyond the Gates” (2016)

“Hunter Gatherer” (2016)

May 9

“Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery” — Netflix original

“Queen of the South: Season 1” (2016)

“All We Had” (2016)

May 10

“El apóstata” (2015)

“The Adventure Club” (2016)

May 11

“Switched at Birth: Season 5” (2017)

“The Fosters: Season 4” (2016)

May 12

“All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1” —Netflix original

“Anne with an E: Season 1” — Netflix original

“Get Me Roger Stone” —Netflix original

“Master of None: Season 2”—Netflix original

“Mindhorn” — Netflix original

“Sahara”— Netflix original

May 15

“Command and Control” (2016)

“Cave” (2016)

“Lovesong” (2016)

“Sherlock: Series 4” (2016)

“The Intent” (2016)

May 16

“Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive” — Netflix original

“The Break-Up” (2006)

“The Place Beyond the Pines” (2012)

May 18

“Royal Pains: Season 8” (2016)

“Riverdale: Season 1” (2016)

May 19

“BLAME!”—Netflix original

“Laerte-se”—Netflix original

“The Keepers: Season 1” —Netflix original

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3” —Netflix original

May 21

“What’s With Wheat” (2017)

May 22

“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

“They Call Us Monsters” (2017)

May 23

“Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King” — Netflix original

“Dig Two Graves” (2014)

May 24

“Southpaw” (2015)

May 26

“Believe” (2016)

“Bloodline: Season 3”— Netflix original

“I am Jane Doe” (2017)

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower”— Netflix original

“War Machine” — Netflix original

May 28

“Bunk’d: Season 2” (2016)

May 29

“Forever Pure” (2016)

“A New High” (2015)

May 30

“F is for Family: Season 2” — Netflix original

“House of Cards: Season 5” — Netflix original

“Marvel’s Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Masterminds”

“Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust” — Netflix original

Drop:

May 1

“11 Blocks” (2015)

“12 Years Promise – 1 Season” (2014)

“Air Disasters – Season 2” (2012)

“Alfie” (2004)

“America’s Secret D-Day Disaster” (2014)

“Apocalypse: World War II – 1 Season” (2009)

“Bang Bang!” (2014)

“Bombs, Bullets, and Fraud” (2007)

“China’s Forbidden City – 2 Episodes” (2008)

“Civil War 360 – 3 Episodes” (2013)

“Contact” (1997)

“David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates – 2 Episodes” (2013)

“Day of the Kamikaze” (2007)

“Doomsdays” (2013)

“Fantastic Four” (2005)

“Flicka: Country Pride” (2012)

“Good Will Hunting” (1997)

“Heart of the Country” (2013)

“Invincible” (2006)

“Jetsons: The Movie” (1990)

“Jurassic Park” (1993)

“Jurassic Park III” (2001)

“Last – 1 Season” (2015)

“Loosies” (2011)

“Monkeybone” (2001)

“Mystery Files: Hitler” (2011)

“Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci” (2010)

“Ninja: Shadow Warriors” (2012)

“Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968)

“Psychic Investigators – Season 2” (2009)

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991)

“Robinson Crusoe on Mars” (1964)

“Samurai Headhunters” (2013)

“Secrets of the Third Reich – 1 Season” (2014)

“Secrets: A Viking Map?” (2013)

“Secrets: Golden Raft of El Dorado” (2013)

“Secrets: Richard III Revealed” (2013)

“Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission” (2013)

“Sinister” (2012)

“Small Soldiers” (1998)

“Speed Kills” (2 Seasons)

“Stripped” (2014)

“The Day Kennedy Died” (2013)

“The Doors” (1991)

“The House on Telegraph Hill” (1951)

“The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence” (2011)

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997)

“The Real Story – 1 Season” (2010)

“The Sons of Katie Elder” (1965)

“Things We Lost in the Fire” (2007)

“Titanic’s Final Mystery” (2012)

“To Catch a Thief” (1955)

“Truly Strange: The Secret Life of Breasts – 1 Episode” (2014)

“Turf War: Lions and Hippos” (2009)

“Turnaround Jake” (2014)

“Urban Legends – Season 3” (2010)

May 2

“A.N.T Farm” (3 Seasons)

“Blue Exorcist” (1 Season)

“Good Luck Charlie” (4 Seasons)

“Kickin’ It” (4 Seasons)

“Scrubs” (9 Seasons)

“Totally Spies!” (1 Season)

“Twisted” (1 Season)

May 5

“Amapola”

“Flubber”

“Grosse Pointe Blank”

“The Recruit”

“What About Bob?”

May 7

“Bob’s Burgers” (Seasons 1 & 2)

“American Dad!” (Season 7)

May 11

“American Dad!” (Season 8)

May 15

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5”

May 17

“American Dad!” Season 9 & 10

May 19

“Step Up” (2006)

May 26

“Graceland” (Season 1 – 3)

This