Netflix adding 84 titles, dropping 75 in May

If you have been waiting to binge watch some of your favorite shows, then May is your month.
Netflix is adding 84 titles including the newest seasons of several of its popular original series in May like “House of Cards” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” It is also releasing the first season of its spin on the classic “Anne of Green Gables,” “Anne with an E” (get the popcorn ready!) Season 4 of “Sherlock” is also being added to Netflix.
However, 75 titles are being dropped including all nine seasons of “Scrubs” and season 1 and 2 of “Bob’s Burgers.”
Here’s a full list of what is being added and dropped in May:
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Susannah Cullinane, CNN
Andreas Preuss, CNN
Chloe Melas and Brian Stelter, CNN