New Season of BYUI produced show ‘Latter-day Profiles’ premieres today

Updated at 9:03 am, May 7th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

REXBURG — Season 29 of ‘Latter-day Profiles’ launches with eight new episodes beginning on Sunday, May 7.

The long-time program features interesting and significant members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they discuss their lives, experiences and accomplishments with host, Brian Howard.

Latter-day Profiles airs Sundays at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on BYUtv.

Season 29 comprises a schedule of noteworthy individuals that have impacted and supplemented the LDS community.

Guests this season consist of authors, artists, entrepreneurs and more. Some of these people include:

Nathan Pacheco — religious television and recording artist

Brad Wilcox — author of the book, The Continuous Atonement

Ganel-Lyn Condie — award-winning journalist and previous editor of Wasatch Woman magazine

Adam Abel — the original producer of the “I’m A Mormon campaign.”

‘Latter-day Profiles’ is collaborative effort of students, faculty and staff at Brigham Young University–Idaho.

Click here for more information on the show and schedule.