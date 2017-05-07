Weather Sponsor
New Season of BYUI produced show ‘Latter-day Profiles’ premieres today

Rexburg

0  Updated at 9:03 am, May 7th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
A new season of ‘Latter-day Profiles’ premieres tonight on BYUtv. | File photo

REXBURG — Season 29 of ‘Latter-day Profiles’ launches with eight new episodes beginning on Sunday, May 7.

Latter-day Profiles airs Sundays at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on BYUtv.

Season 29 comprises a schedule of noteworthy individuals that have impacted and supplemented the LDS community.

Guests this season consist of authors, artists, entrepreneurs and more. Some of these people include:

Nathan Pacheco — religious television and recording artist
Brad Wilcox — author of the book, The Continuous Atonement
Ganel-Lyn Condie — award-winning journalist and previous editor of Wasatch Woman magazine
Adam Abel — the original producer of the “I’m A Mormon campaign.”

‘Latter-day Profiles’ is collaborative effort of students, faculty and staff at Brigham Young University–Idaho.

The program features noteworthy members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Guests range from educators and business leaders to musicians and authors — all with interesting stories to share.

Click here for more information on the show and schedule.

