Officials issue school zone reminder after student is hit by car

0

Updated at 9:00 am, May 8th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to send a reminder to motorists to pay special attention when driving in areas related to school traffic.

We’ve had several close calls and minor incidents during the school year, including a recent incident of a vehicle striking a student headed to catch the bus.

The weather is warmer and the roads are clear, but that doesn’t mean drivers can be in a bigger hurry to get to their destination. School is still in session and more kids are taking advantage of the nice weather by walking or biking to school.

Take extra time to get to your destination, especially if you know you will be entering a congested school area or zone. Obey the school zone speed limits and take notice of their locations and the time of day they are activated.

Be watchful of crosswalks and crossing guards and make sure you are yielding to pedestrian traffic when they are occupied. Pay attention to busses and their warning lights and remember student and pedestrian traffic are almost always nearby.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic also need to pay attention to high traffic areas and utilize cross walks and intersections in a safe manner.

We urge parents to talk to their kids about bicycle safety, obeying the rules of the road, and the importance of wearing a helmet. Parents should also discuss and plan safe walking routes to bus stops and school to include cross walks and safe areas to cross the street.

Just because a bus stops with activated lights and stop arms doesn’t always mean drivers in the area can see you.

Make sure your students are paying attention to the instructions of the bus drivers and area traffic before they enter the roadway.