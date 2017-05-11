Officials: Well-Known wolf in Yellowstone was shot and killed

Updated at 4:53 pm, May 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Preliminary results from the necropsy of the Canyon Pack alpha female wolf showed that she suffered from a gunshot wound. Hikers discovered the mortally wounded wolf April 11, 2017, inside Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner, Montana.

Park staff responded quickly to the situation and due to the severity of the wolf’s injuries, euthanized the animal. The deceased wolf was sent to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Oregon for a necropsy. The lab has transferred the preliminary results to Yellowstone National Park.

National Park Service law enforcement believes the wolf was shot on the north side of the park, near Gardiner, or near the Old Yellowstone Trail which is located in the park on the northern boundary. The incident likely occurred sometime between April 10 at 1 a.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m.

“Due to the serious nature of this incident, a reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this criminal act,” said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk.

If you have information about this incident that could help with this investigation, please contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Your tips will be confidential. You don’t have to tell them who you are, but please tell them what you know:

CALL the ISB Tip Line (888) 653-0009

the ISB Tip Line (888) 653-0009 TEXT to (202) 379-4761

to (202) 379-4761 ONLINE www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip” EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

nps_isb@nps.gov MESSAGE via Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

This wolf was one of three known white wolves in the park. She lived to 12 years, twice the age of an average wolf in the park, and had a broad range that extended from Hayden Valley to the Firehole River area to the northern portion of the park. As the alpha female for over nine years with the same alpha male, she had at least 20 pups, 14 of which lived to be yearlings. She was one of the most recognizable wolves and sought after by visitors to view and photograph.

The park will provide more information about this ongoing investigation when it is available.