Pocatello elementary school principal dies

Updated at 7:22 pm, May 2nd, 2017 By: Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — The 36-year-old principal of Jefferson Elementary School in Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has died, KPVI reports.

Jason Winward passed away Tuesday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Parents received notice of his death Tuesday. They were requested to contact the district, not the school, for questions, according to a copy of the message forwarded to EastIdahoNews.com by a parent.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 for comment Tuesday night and will update this story when we receive a response.

According to Winward’s LinkedIn profile, he attended school at Brigham Young University-Idaho, Idaho State University and Arkansas State University.

He had been the Jefferson Elementary School principal since August 2014.

Before coming to Jefferson Elementary, he taught social studies at Preston Junior High School and had been a history teacher in Blackfoot School District 55.

“All the kids will definitely miss him at the school,” parent Shauna Staley told KPVI.

His death notice and obituary will be posted here.