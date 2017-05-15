Pocatello Police Department receives $50K grant for seat belt enforcement

Updated at 9:08 am, May 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking residents to do one simple action that could save their lives in a motor vehicle accident. Buckle up!

With a $50,000 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the department will be conducting several seat belt enforcement periods during 2017 and 2018.

According to research conducted by Preusser Research Group, 79 percent of Pocatellans buckle up compared to a statewide average of 81 percent, well below the national average of 90 percent.

“The Pocatello Police Department would like to see that number much higher,” said Lieutenant Ian Nelson. “We want drivers to be aware of the dangers of not wearing their seat belts.”

The first enforcement period was held from April 20 through April 30. The next will be held from May 22 through June 4 and the last two will be around the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday (exact dates TBD) and April 5 through April 15, 2018.

The grant funds overtime for officers assisting during the enforcement period as well as the purchase of a message board to help get the word out on the importance of seat belts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.”