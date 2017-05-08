Man accused of stealing $5,000 in equipment from former employer

Updated at 9:36 am, May 8th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Rigby Police Department.

RIGBY — On May 3, Rigby Police received a report from Kirk Scott of an individual selling a stolen chainsaw online.

During the investigation, a meeting between the seller and a police informant was scheduled. During the meeting, the informant verified that the serial number on the chainsaw as one that had been reported as stolen. Officers in the area were notified and the individual was arrested for possession of stolen property.

During an interview with police, the suspect admitted to knowing that the chainsaw was stolen. He also told police that an individual living in the county had possession of more stolen property. A search warrant was obtained for the property in question.

On May 4, Rigby Police, with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on the property located at 211 N. 4200 E. in Rigby. Once the area was secured, Kirk Scott was brought on scene where he assisted in identifying equipment that had been taken from his business Scotty’s Two.

Approximately $5,000.00 in stolen equipment was recovered and returned to the owner.

Jeffrey Curry, a former employee of Scotty’s Two, was arrested at the scene and charged with grand theft.