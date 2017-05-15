Weather Sponsor
Police: Children missing with father are in danger, truck discovered burned in Nevada

Idaho

0  Updated at 1:58 pm, May 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Joshua, Jaylynn and Madison Dundon have been missing since Wednesday, May 10. | Boise Police Department

BOISE – An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls who police say are in danger and were last seen with their father.

Jaylynn Dundon, 6, and Madison Dundon, 7, were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, 29, on Wednesday, May 10. Authorities say Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir, which is about an hours drive east of Boise.

Descriptions

Victim: Madison Ann Dundon
Age: 7 Years, 8 Months
Sex: Female
Race: Caucasian
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Height: 4 Feet 0 Inches
Weight: 40 pounds
Identifying Features: Pierced ears

Victim: Jaylynn Dawn Dundon
Age: 6 Years, 5 Months
Sex: Female
Race: Caucasian
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 3 Feet 6 Inches
Weight: 35 pounds
Identifying Features: Scar over left eye, and pierced ears.

Joshua Bradley Dundon
Age: 29 Years
Sex: Male
Race: Caucasian
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Height: 6 Feet 0 Inches
Weight: 150 pounds

When the family failed to return, the Boise Police Department began a missing persons investigation that revealed the girl’s lives are endangered.

On Thursday, May 11, Joshua’s truck was found burned in Eureka County, Nevada, which is about a six hour drive from Boise. Authorities were unable to identify who owned the truck because of its condition, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Investigators say that same day, witnesses saw a man walking away from the truck and speaking with a female who was not visible but could be heard. Police have not released the age of the female.

Authorities confirmed Monday the truck belongs to Joshua Dundon and the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office reported there were several different shoe prints leaving the remote area.

According to Idaho State Police, the truck was burned intentionally and several expired ammunition casings were found at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot at the time they approached the burning truck.

Joshua Dundon is known to use illicit drugs, according to police, and recently made threatening statements to himself. He has also made suicidal statements in the past, according to investigators.

Joshua, Jaylynn and Madison have not been located and Joshua is in possession of firearms.

Jaylynn is 6-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes, is around 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 35 pounds. She has pierced ears and a scar over her left eye.

Madison is 7-years-old, has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She has pierced ears.

Joshua is 29-years-old, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Dundons, you’re asked to call 911 or (208) 343-5411.

Nate Eaton

