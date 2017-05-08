Police looking for man who committed robbery at Chubbuck Walmart

Updated at 11:49 am, May 8th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man they say committed a robbery inside Walmart.

Police say the suspect, who is approximately 60-years-old, walked into Walmart on Yellowstone Ave. around 8:50 p.m. Friday, May 5. He approached an employee of The Money store and demanded cash, according to a news release. He did not display a weapon during the robbery and nobody was injured.

The man, who was wearing blue jeans and a tan or cream colored beanie, then left the store in a white vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.