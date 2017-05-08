Police looking for man who committed robbery at Chubbuck Walmart

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man they say committed a robbery inside Walmart.
Police say the suspect, who is approximately 60-years-old, walked into Walmart on Yellowstone Ave. around 8:50 p.m. Friday, May 5. He approached an employee of The Money store and demanded cash, according to a news release. He did not display a weapon during the robbery and nobody was injured.
The man, who was wearing blue jeans and a tan or cream colored beanie, then left the store in a white vehicle.
Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Julia Tellman, Teton Valley News
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News