Police searching for Boise father, daughters who have been missing since Wednesday

Updated at 5:36 pm, May 14th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

BOISE — A Boise father and his two daughters have been missing for over four days and police are asking for help in locating the family.

Joshua Dundon, 29, Jaylynn Dundon, 6, and Madison Dundon, 7, haven’t been seen since 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

Third-hand information suggests the three may be camping in a tent, but those details have not been substantiated, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Camping locations could include Arrow Rock, Grimes Creek, Barber Flats or other areas.

Police say Dundon drives a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, quad cab diesel pickup truck with Idaho license #1AU473T.

Detectives want to check the welfare of all three individuals and are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the closest law enforcement agency or the Boise Police Department at (208) 377-6790.