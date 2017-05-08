Police: UT man arrested following girl’s death had interest in watching someone die

Updated at 4:56 pm, May 8th, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: Details in this story are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

PAYSON — An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the hanging a 16-year-old girl told police he had “an interest in watching someone die,” according to a jail report.

KSL.com reports Tyerell Przybycien, 18, of Spanish Fork, was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on Saturday on suspicion of murder and reckless endangerment.

Police responded to a report of the girl’s body hanging in an area near Maple Lake in Payson Canyon Saturday. A receipt for a rope purchase which was dated from Friday was found near the body and was linked to Przybycien, the report stated.

A video recording of the death on a phone left at the scene led police to arrest Przybycien. In the video, the girl was seen inhaling a “large dose of the industrial strength air duster” before losing consciousness while she had the rope around her neck, according to the jail report.

According to jail report, “He confessed to purchasing the industrial strength air duster, purchasing the rope, driving the victim up to the location, helping tie the noose, and filming the incident which resulted in the death of the victim and taking no action to stop it or render aid.”

“(Przybycien) stated that he too was suicidal and wanted to watch the victim die to see if it was something he could go through with himself,” the report said.

The girl, whose name was not released, had been listed as a missing person from the Spanish Fork Police Department.