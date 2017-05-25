UPDATE: Power restored in Blackfoot

Power was restored in Blackfoot just before 6 p.m.
BLACKFOOT — Power is out in Blackfoot.
More than 1,000 customers are affected, according to Idaho Power. Lights went out around 4:50 p.m.
A caller to EastIdahoNews.com said businesses are sending people away, and the town is a “hot mess” right now.
The utility said power should be restored at 6:30 p.m.
Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Josh Friesen, Idaho State Journal
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com