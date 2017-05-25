UPDATE: Power restored in Blackfoot

1

Updated at 5:30 pm, May 25th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE:

Power was restored in Blackfoot just before 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Power is out in Blackfoot.

More than 1,000 customers are affected, according to Idaho Power. Lights went out around 4:50 p.m.

A caller to EastIdahoNews.com said businesses are sending people away, and the town is a “hot mess” right now.

The utility said power should be restored at 6:30 p.m.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.