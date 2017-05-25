Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Power restored in Blackfoot

Blackfoot

1  Updated at 5:30 pm, May 25th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
UPDATE:

Power was restored in Blackfoot just before 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Power is out in Blackfoot.

More than 1,000 customers are affected, according to Idaho Power. Lights went out around 4:50 p.m.

A caller to EastIdahoNews.com said businesses are sending people away, and the town is a “hot mess” right now.

The utility said power should be restored at 6:30 p.m.

    An hour and a half without power? I think you’ll be OK Blackfoot!

