Secretary of Energy Rick Perry visits Idaho National Laboratory

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 8:46 am, May 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry at an event in Idaho Falls Monday evening. | Mayor Rebecca Casper

IDAHO FALLS — Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is in east Idaho and will visit the Idaho National Laboratory Tuesday.

During the visit, Perry will tour multiple facilities within the INL and receive briefings on the state of nuclear power and its impact on energy, national security, science and the environment. At the conclusion of the tours, Secretary Perry will speak to INL employees.

Perry, along with Congressman Mike Simpson, spent time with Admiral James F. Caldwell, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and other city and state leaders Monday in Idaho Falls.

