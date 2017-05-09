Secretary of Energy Rick Perry visits Idaho National Laboratory

IDAHO FALLS — Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is in east Idaho and will visit the Idaho National Laboratory Tuesday.
During the visit, Perry will tour multiple facilities within the INL and receive briefings on the state of nuclear power and its impact on energy, national security, science and the environment. At the conclusion of the tours, Secretary Perry will speak to INL employees.
Perry, along with Congressman Mike Simpson, spent time with Admiral James F. Caldwell, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and other city and state leaders Monday in Idaho Falls.
